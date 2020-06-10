First Trust Advisors LP Has $217,000 Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of First Bank worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Bank by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 330,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

FRBA opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

