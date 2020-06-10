First Trust Advisors LP Has $219,000 Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,695,000 after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $684.99 million, a P/E ratio of 92.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

LOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

