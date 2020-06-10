First Trust Advisors LP Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greta Guggenheim purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $370,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,498.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,500 shares of company stock worth $516,325 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $738.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 225.54 and a current ratio of 225.54. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.09%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRTX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

