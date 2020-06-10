FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,345,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.18.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $277.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

