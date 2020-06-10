Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 79,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 469.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 52,428 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMS. Cfra upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

