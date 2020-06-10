Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $101.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

GRMN stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Garmin by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 19,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

