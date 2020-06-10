Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.98

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and traded as high as $23.80. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 521,060 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$30.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 16.42.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$616.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$663.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

