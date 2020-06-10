Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,668,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,297,000 after buying an additional 7,098,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,937,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,620,000 after buying an additional 115,496 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,885,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,622,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,576,000 after buying an additional 42,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,339,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after buying an additional 124,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

