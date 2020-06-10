Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.14% of Graham worth $38,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Graham by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Graham by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Graham by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $407.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

