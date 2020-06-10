Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

GSBC opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

