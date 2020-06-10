Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.66

Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $18.90. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWLIF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

