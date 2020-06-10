Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,445.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.30 and a 12 month high of $345.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day moving average is $290.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.