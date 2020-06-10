Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $34,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.69. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $351,907.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,591,608 shares of company stock worth $795,760,785. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.