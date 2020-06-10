Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,805 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Gulfport Energy worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 95,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 558.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,084,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 480,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Shares of GPOR opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy Co. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $314.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

