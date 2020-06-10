Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLNE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 869,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 432,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $170,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% in the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

