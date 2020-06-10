Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after purchasing an additional 278,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 80,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 345,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,364 shares of company stock valued at $381,568. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.62. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

