Haverford Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,274 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

