Heidi Fields Sells 10,392 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of A opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $93.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

