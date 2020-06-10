Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $181.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $442.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.50.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

