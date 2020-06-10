Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Herc by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

HRI stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

