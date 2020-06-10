Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOLI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hollysys Automation Technologies from $24.00 to $22.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $839.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.