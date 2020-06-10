Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

HOMB opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.50. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

