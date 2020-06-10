Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HBNC. TheStreet lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $525.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

