Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $292,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,305.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 405,316 shares of company stock worth $16,939,331. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

