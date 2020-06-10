iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

iCo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. iCo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 12,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.93.

Get iCo Therapeutics alerts:

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.