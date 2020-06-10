Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ICLR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of ICLR opened at $162.36 on Tuesday. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icon will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Icon by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $101,406,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Icon by 33.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Icon during the first quarter worth about $4,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

