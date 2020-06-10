Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of INGR opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

