Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 38.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

