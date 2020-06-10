Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO Sells 8,085 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at $16,140,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,069,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $106,201,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $66,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

