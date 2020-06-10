Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.95.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,038.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $180.95 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $109.39 and a 12 month high of $228.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,262.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

