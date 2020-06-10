Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,521,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,830 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invitation Homes worth $53,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 306,977 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 724,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 48,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,795 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

