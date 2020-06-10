iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $231.00 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $232.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.68.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

