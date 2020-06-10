Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $178.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $195.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 650.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 69,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 59,987 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 211.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 149.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 37,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

