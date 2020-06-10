Jeremy Whitaker Sells 45,000 Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $104.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.91. Lantronix Inc has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantronix Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lantronix by 60.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Lantronix by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Lantronix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares during the period. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

