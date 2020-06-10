JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ILPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,317,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,503,000 after purchasing an additional 361,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,164,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after buying an additional 296,508 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,853,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,985,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 441,598 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

