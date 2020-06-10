John C. Shoemaker Buys 50,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.65. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.