John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

