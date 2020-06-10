John M. Murabito Sells 4,338 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $932,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CI opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

