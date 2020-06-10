John P. Lindow Sells 5,674 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MAS opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $7,991,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Masco by 10.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 29.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.