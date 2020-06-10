JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.82 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334,380 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK opened at $104.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.