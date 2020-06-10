JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.95 Million Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of W W Grainger worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,232,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 139.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,320,000 after purchasing an additional 259,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 857.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,924,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 91.5% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 303,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $326.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.78. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on W W Grainger from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.27.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

