JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 17,885 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.17% of Assurant worth $10,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,730,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,176,000 after buying an additional 202,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Assurant by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 929,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

AIZ opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

