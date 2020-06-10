JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.85% of BRP worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BRP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of BRP by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 105,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 3.57. BRP Inc has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

