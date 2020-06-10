Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €122.00 ($137.08) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($113.48) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €106.55 ($119.72) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($129.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €104.73 and its 200-day moving average is €106.26.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

