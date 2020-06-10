Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NEBU stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Leisure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $283.25 million, a PE ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 0.11.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 35,855 shares of Leisure Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $368,947.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $434,614. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition stock. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of Leisure Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

