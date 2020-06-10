LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,077 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 1,173.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $17,373,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LTC Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

