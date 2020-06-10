Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Research analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

