Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 79.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,317 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Macy’s stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.