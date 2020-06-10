MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.11

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and traded as high as $17.21. MAG Silver shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 156,033 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank set a C$20.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cormark restated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$18.60 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$21.25 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 103.87, a current ratio of 104.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$744,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at C$716,341.80. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$639,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at C$176,571. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $1,646,250 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Company Profile (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

