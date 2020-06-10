Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Benchmark

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCS. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marcus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE MCS opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $550.31 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million. Marcus had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Marcus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

